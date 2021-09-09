Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will report earnings per share of $2.75 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.84 and the lowest is $2.63. Eagle Materials posted earnings of $2.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year earnings of $8.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $9.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.67 to $10.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $475.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.36 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXP. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.50.

In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 6,537 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $980,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total value of $1,706,878.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,948,885.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,952 shares of company stock worth $6,785,148. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 266.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,693,000 after buying an additional 873,251 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,269,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,822,000 after purchasing an additional 376,526 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,667,000 after purchasing an additional 278,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,334,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXP opened at $146.00 on Thursday. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $78.23 and a twelve month high of $160.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.55 and a 200-day moving average of $141.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

