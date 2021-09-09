Edgar Lomax Co. VA Cuts Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA reduced its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Capital International Investors increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,498,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,481,340,000 after buying an additional 1,360,774 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 291.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 666,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,215,000 after acquiring an additional 495,899 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,745,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,120,096,000 after acquiring an additional 423,085 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 769,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,743,000 after acquiring an additional 288,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,200,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,691,000 after acquiring an additional 258,798 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.36.

TRV stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $158.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,812. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $163.29. The stock has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

