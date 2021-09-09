Edgar Lomax Co. VA Has $64.15 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 612,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 4.0% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $64,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.29. The stock had a trading volume of 101,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,377,276. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.64. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.22 billion, a PE ratio of 51.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist boosted their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.70.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.