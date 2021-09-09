Edgar Lomax Co. VA Lowers Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,325 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for approximately 1.6% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $25,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 26,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 13,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of Duke Energy stock remained flat at $$105.33 during trading on Thursday. 21,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,112,848. The company has a market cap of $81.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.07. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $80.41 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.95%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.62.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.