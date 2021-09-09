Edgar Lomax Co. VA Sells 6,350 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $11,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,060,854,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539,799 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 88.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,362,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,530,000 after buying an additional 4,864,272 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,500,000 after buying an additional 3,918,666 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,332,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,677,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,823,000 after buying an additional 2,519,734 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.74.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.99. The stock had a trading volume of 58,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,342,550. The company has a market capitalization of $89.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.