Edge Capital Group LLC Cuts Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 293,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after buying an additional 66,123 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of CARR opened at $56.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.73 and a 200-day moving average of $46.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CARR. KeyCorp raised their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens raised their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.24.

In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.