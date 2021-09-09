Edge Capital Group LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2021

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,826,000 after buying an additional 1,229,356 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $126,401,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,067,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 232.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,096,000 after buying an additional 361,789 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,679,000.

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $121.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.87. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $83.90 and a one year high of $159.70.

