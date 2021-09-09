Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 310 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,674 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 23.8% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 25,001 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 72,738 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 21,246 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 72,958 shares of company stock valued at $6,270,533 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $86.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.54. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

