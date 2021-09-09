Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Shares Gap Up to $23.53

Eliem Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ELYM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.53, but opened at $24.37. Eliem Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.40, with a volume of 2,320 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELYM. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Eliem Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Eliem Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Eliem Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ELYM)

Eliem Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom.

