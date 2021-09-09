Elitium One Day Volume Reaches $534,731.00 (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last week, Elitium has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for $3.90 or 0.00008355 BTC on popular exchanges. Elitium has a market capitalization of $108.67 million and $534,731.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00061978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.27 or 0.00170026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00015594 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000393 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00045102 BTC.

Elitium Profile

EUM is a coin. Its launch date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

