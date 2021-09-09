Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 56.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,335 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 155,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 57,753 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,007,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,019,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 56,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EMQQ traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.02. 1,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,600. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.78. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a twelve month low of $47.56 and a twelve month high of $81.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.