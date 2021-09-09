Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ENTA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $57.17 on Thursday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.15 and its 200 day moving average is $48.69. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 0.43.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

