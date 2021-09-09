Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 95.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.92.

NYSE ENB opened at $40.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $81.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.6645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 147.51%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

