Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) versus New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) Head-To-Head Contrast

New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) and Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.6% of Encompass Health shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Encompass Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares New Frontier Health and Encompass Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Frontier Health -17.23% -4.94% -2.92% Encompass Health 7.83% 19.49% 6.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for New Frontier Health and Encompass Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Frontier Health 0 1 0 0 2.00 Encompass Health 0 0 6 1 3.14

New Frontier Health currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.57%. Encompass Health has a consensus price target of $103.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.78%. Given Encompass Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Encompass Health is more favorable than New Frontier Health.

Risk & Volatility

New Frontier Health has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Encompass Health has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Frontier Health and Encompass Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Frontier Health $346.44 million 4.29 -$73.26 million N/A N/A Encompass Health $4.64 billion 1.71 $284.20 million $2.89 27.67

Encompass Health has higher revenue and earnings than New Frontier Health.

Summary

Encompass Health beats New Frontier Health on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Frontier Health Company Profile

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services. It operates five hospitals and nine clinics in northern China; two hospitals and four clinics in eastern China; and two hospitals and one clinic in southern China. The company is based in Beijing, China.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations. The Home Health and Hospice segment provides Medicare-certified home nursing, specialized home care and in-home services. The company was founded by Richard M. Scrushy on February 22, 1984 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

