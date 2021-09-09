Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €9.50 Price Target at UBS Group

Enel (BIT:ENEL) has been assigned a €9.50 ($11.18) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price target on shares of Enel in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of Enel in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Enel in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.82) price objective on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) price target on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €9.53 ($11.21).

Enel has a 1 year low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 1 year high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

