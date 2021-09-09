Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) Receives €11.52 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €11.52 ($13.55).

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENI shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on ENI in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on ENI in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on ENI in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on ENI in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on ENI in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of ENI traded up €0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €10.59 ($12.46). The stock had a trading volume of 12,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The company has a market cap of $37.83 billion and a PE ratio of -151.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76. ENI has a fifty-two week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a fifty-two week high of €10.81 ($12.72).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.