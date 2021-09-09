Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46,766 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Entegris were worth $5,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENTG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENTG stock opened at $119.80 on Thursday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.17 and a 52-week high of $126.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

Several research firms recently commented on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.20.

In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total transaction of $2,132,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,178,368.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,316 shares of company stock worth $8,345,710. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

