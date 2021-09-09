Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 48,611 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,611 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $8,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGP. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 22,876.5% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MGP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

MGP stock opened at $42.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 8.05. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 91.15%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

