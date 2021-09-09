Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,599 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $7,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in Masimo by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,891,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,382,000 after buying an additional 157,425 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 971,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,221,000 after purchasing an additional 134,660 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 927,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,012,000 after purchasing an additional 109,026 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 795,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,418,000 after purchasing an additional 130,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 771,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,059,000 after purchasing an additional 197,914 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $273.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $269.20 and a 200-day moving average of $243.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.85 and a beta of 0.79. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $205.10 and a twelve month high of $287.34.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.60.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.