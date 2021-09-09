EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Cut to “Sell” at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EQBBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $39.60 price target on shares of EQT AB (publ) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of EQT AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $41.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EQT AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Shares of EQBBF opened at $51.65 on Monday. EQT AB has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.68.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to focus on investment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional office in Sydney, Australia.

