Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Medical Properties Trust, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medical Properties Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.45.

Shares of MPW opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.09. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,493,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,698,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,732,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,622,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481,143 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 33,085,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,517 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,539,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,939,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,082,000 after buying an additional 902,739 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.