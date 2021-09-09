Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,563.10

Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,563.10 ($20.42) and last traded at GBX 1,540 ($20.12), with a volume of 4346 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,520 ($19.86).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ERGO shares. Numis Securities raised shares of Ergomed to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,330 ($17.38) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Ergomed in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,247.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £752.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.21.

In other news, insider Miroslav Reljanovic sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.68), for a total value of £14,400,000 ($18,813,692.19).

Ergomed Company Profile (LON:ERGO)

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Outsourcing and Pharmacovigilance.

