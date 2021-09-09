ESBC Price Hits $0.0378 on Top Exchanges (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. In the last week, ESBC has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0378 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $59,483.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 30,100,845 coins and its circulating supply is 29,821,511 coins. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

