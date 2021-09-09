Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 201,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the quarter. Essex Property Trust comprises approximately 1.2% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $60,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 160.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ESS traded down $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $330.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.30 and a 12-month high of $337.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $323.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESS. Mizuho downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.71.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total transaction of $2,417,837.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $823,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,192,058. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

