Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) vs. Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Head-To-Head Review

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) and Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ethan Allen Interiors and Dorel Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ethan Allen Interiors 8.76% 17.30% 9.14% Dorel Industries 0.96% 9.00% 2.68%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ethan Allen Interiors and Dorel Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ethan Allen Interiors 0 0 0 0 N/A Dorel Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dorel Industries has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 63.33%. Given Dorel Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dorel Industries is more favorable than Ethan Allen Interiors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ethan Allen Interiors and Dorel Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ethan Allen Interiors $685.17 million 0.85 $60.01 million $2.37 9.77 Dorel Industries $2.76 billion 0.11 -$43.40 million N/A N/A

Ethan Allen Interiors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dorel Industries.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.0% of Ethan Allen Interiors shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Ethan Allen Interiors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Ethan Allen Interiors has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorel Industries has a beta of 2.79, suggesting that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ethan Allen Interiors beats Dorel Industries on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale, and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents. The Retail segment sells home furnishings and accents to consumers through a network of company operated design centers. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of diverse portfolio of products brands. It operates through the following segments: Dorel Home, Dorel Juvenile, and Dorel Sports. The Dorel Home segment focuses on the design, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of ready-to-assemble furniture, and home furnishings, which includes metal folding furniture, futons, step stools, ladders, and other imported furniture items. The Dorel Juvenile segment manufactures and distributes products such as infant car seats, strollers, high chairs, playpens, swings, developmental toys, and infant health and safety aids. The Dorel Sports segment includes bicycles, children’s electric ride-ons, jogging strollers, electric bikes and bicycle trailers, as well as related parts and accessories. The company was founded by Leo Schwartz on March 5, 1962 and is headquartered in Westmount, Canada.

