Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.070-$-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.70 million-$12.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.05 million.
Shares of MRAM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.68. The company had a trading volume of 90,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,015. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Everspin Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $128.74 million, a PE ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 1.54.
Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.85 million for the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 31.23%.
About Everspin Technologies
Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.
