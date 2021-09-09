Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.070-$-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.70 million-$12.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.05 million.

Shares of MRAM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.68. The company had a trading volume of 90,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,015. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Everspin Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $128.74 million, a PE ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 1.54.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.85 million for the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 31.23%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Everspin Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Everspin Technologies worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

