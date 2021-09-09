Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €32.35 ($38.05).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of EVK stock opened at €28.10 ($33.06) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €28.84 and its 200-day moving average is €29.20. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

