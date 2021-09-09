Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €32.35 ($38.05).

Several analysts recently issued reports on EVK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, July 5th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.20 ($32.00) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of FRA:EVK opened at €28.10 ($33.06) on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($38.79). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €28.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of €29.20.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

