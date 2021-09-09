Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €36.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EVK. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €32.35 ($38.05).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

FRA EVK opened at €28.10 ($33.06) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €29.20. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.