Exeedme (XED) Hits Market Cap of $35.61 Million

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last week, Exeedme has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $35.61 million and $2.14 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001193 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00063739 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00130917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00190389 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,438.92 or 1.00135625 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,313.67 or 0.07145213 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $380.38 or 0.00820213 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

