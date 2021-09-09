Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 77,300 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.77, for a total value of $29,201,621.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.94, for a total value of $29,060,162.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.06, for a total value of $2,375,478.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $28,654,337.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.73, for a total value of $28,116,329.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $28,481,185.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.45, for a total value of $27,630,885.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.75, for a total value of $28,040,575.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.70, for a total value of $27,650,210.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.94, for a total value of $28,055,262.00.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $377.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $360.63 and a 200 day moving average of $325.24. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

