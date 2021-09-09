Faceter (FACE) Price Up 70.3% This Week

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Faceter has traded 70.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Faceter has a market cap of $3.32 million and $4,557.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Faceter alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00063258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.34 or 0.00176555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015139 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00044516 BTC.

About Faceter

Faceter is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.