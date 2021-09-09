FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last Week

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CURRENCY:BAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can now be bought for $17.87 or 0.00038281 BTC on exchanges. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a market cap of $59.87 million and $2.60 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00061605 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.09 or 0.00171593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015411 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000393 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00044886 BTC.

About FC Barcelona Fan Token

BAR is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,350,981 coins. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . The official website for FC Barcelona Fan Token is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC

BAR is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token's total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,350,981 coins. FC Barcelona Fan Token's official message board is medium.com/socios . The official website for FC Barcelona Fan Token is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona . FC Barcelona Fan Token's official Twitter account is @TBISINC

