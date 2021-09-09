FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Holdings Cut by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 5,782 shares during the period. FedEx makes up 1.5% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 in the last 90 days. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.27.

Shares of FDX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $260.86. 34,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,276,667. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $222.89 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $281.06 and its 200-day moving average is $285.14.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

