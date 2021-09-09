Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) to report ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Fennec Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $3.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fennec Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FENC opened at $7.88 on Monday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $8.84. The company has a market cap of $204.94 million, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 33.11, a quick ratio of 33.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.92.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FENC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 25,565 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 1,042.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 37,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

