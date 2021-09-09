Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on the iron ore producer’s stock.

FXPO has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ferrexpo from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 436 ($5.70).

LON FXPO opened at GBX 384.60 ($5.02) on Monday. Ferrexpo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 163.80 ($2.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 513 ($6.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 422.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 739.46. The stock has a market cap of £2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.74%. This is a positive change from Ferrexpo’s previous dividend of $0.13. Ferrexpo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

In other news, insider James North bought 4,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.67) per share, with a total value of £19,625.48 ($25,640.82).

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

