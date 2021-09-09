FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Shares Gap Up to $9.81

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.81, but opened at $10.11. FG New America Acquisition shares last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 5,390 shares trading hands.

OPFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.34.

In other FG New America Acquisition news, CEO Larry G. Swets, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of FG New America Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $229,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:OPFI)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

