FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of FibroGen worth $7,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in FibroGen by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in FibroGen by 1.5% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 56,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in FibroGen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in FibroGen by 17.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thane Wettig purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $35,743.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FGEN opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.93. FibroGen, Inc. has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $57.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.30.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.97). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 134.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on FGEN. Mizuho dropped their price target on FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James upgraded FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FibroGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

