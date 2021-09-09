Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (NYSEARCA:FDWM) Trading Down 0.2%

Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (NYSEARCA:FDWM) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.76 and last traded at $20.76. Approximately 1,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDWM. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF during the second quarter worth about $508,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF during the second quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF during the second quarter worth about $508,000.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Women's Leadership ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Women's Leadership ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.