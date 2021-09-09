FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. Sells 7,200 Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Stock

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.48, for a total transaction of C$75,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,865,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$50,990,785.84.

FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 150,348 shares of Fiera Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.36, for a total transaction of C$1,558,191.64.

FSZ stock opened at C$10.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.62. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27. Fiera Capital Co. has a 1 year low of C$9.31 and a 1 year high of C$11.83.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSZ. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.25 price target on shares of Fiera Capital in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.04.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

