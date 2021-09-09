Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 2,129 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.4% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

MUFG stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $6.02. The stock has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.51.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

