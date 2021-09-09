Fifth Third Bancorp Has $177,000 Stock Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 460.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 68.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, July 19th. HSBC set a $19.76 target price on Equinor ASA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Danske downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equinor ASA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.69.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $22.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.64. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $23.36. The company has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. On average, analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 159.26%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

