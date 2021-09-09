Fifth Third Bancorp Has $223,000 Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,562,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $368.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.63. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.04 and a 52-week high of $391.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $366.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.25.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

