Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 216 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 11.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 191.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 64,523 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,448,000 after buying an additional 42,392 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 282,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,343,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,518,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sector Gamma AS grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 29,211 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS opened at $148.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.47. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.47 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

