Financial Review: TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK) versus Integer (NYSE:ITGR)

TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK) and Integer (NYSE:ITGR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get TNR Technical alerts:

TNR Technical has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integer has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for TNR Technical and Integer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TNR Technical 0 0 0 0 N/A Integer 0 0 2 0 3.00

Integer has a consensus target price of $103.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.61%. Given Integer’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Integer is more favorable than TNR Technical.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TNR Technical and Integer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Integer $1.07 billion 2.98 $77.26 million $2.77 35.05

Integer has higher revenue and earnings than TNR Technical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.4% of Integer shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.0% of TNR Technical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Integer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TNR Technical and Integer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A Integer 8.73% 8.46% 4.53%

Summary

Integer beats TNR Technical on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

TNR Technical Company Profile

TNR Technical, Inc. engages in the design, assemble, and market of batteries and multi-cell battery packs to a variety of industrial, commercial, and retail markets. It includes alkaline cells, lithium cells, lithium coin cells, silver oxide and sealed lead acid batteries, and battery chargers. The company was founded on October 4, 1979 and is headquartered in Sanford, FL.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies. The company was founded by Wilson Greatbatch in 1970 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for TNR Technical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TNR Technical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.