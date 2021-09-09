First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 344.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 445.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 79.3% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $25.51 on Thursday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.54.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NWL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

