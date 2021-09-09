First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 246 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 877 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 39.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after buying an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 217.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $552,633,000 after purchasing an additional 566,506 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 28.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,398,601,000 after purchasing an additional 452,193 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth $232,871,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares during the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $753.87 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $341.51 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $746.34 billion, a PE ratio of 392.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $689.53 and a 200 day moving average of $667.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $674,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $751,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,142,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,652 shares of company stock valued at $64,733,947. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price objective (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $602.16.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

