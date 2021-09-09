First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 246 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 877 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,304,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,359,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Tesla by 50.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Tesla by 216.4% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 61.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,857,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares during the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $753.87 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $341.51 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $746.34 billion, a PE ratio of 392.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $689.53 and a 200 day moving average of $667.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $674,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $751,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,142,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,652 shares of company stock valued at $64,733,947. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $602.16.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.