First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,158,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $156,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $64.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.22 and its 200-day moving average is $60.65. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $64.70.

