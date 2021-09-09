First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $1.55 Million Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $54.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.77. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.48 and a 1-year high of $55.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

